Waushara UW-Extension to hold Lunch & Learn Workshop

Waushara County’s es-timated population in 2017 was 24,358. The population is estimated to double in the summer. People from different backgrounds and heritages have come together in Waushara County since the county was formed in 1851. You can find out what Waushara County’s demographics looks like now at UW-Ex-tension’s June “Serving Up Knowledge” Lunch & Learn workshop about diversity and demographics of Waushara County. The workshop is on Wednesday, June 20 from noon to 1 pm in the Demonstration Room of the Waushara County Courthouse. Parking is available on the corner of Elm Street and Scott Street. The Waushara County population has become more diverse. This is a reflection of patterns across the U.S. The projection is that we’ll be even more diverse in the coming decades. Explore the opportunities that these changes may bring and resources to support the changing demographic and economic landscape of Waushara County. The Waushara County UW-Extension office is sponsoring a series of one hour workshops through the end of the year as part of a “Serving Up Knowledge” Lunch & Learn Series. The public is welcome to attend. Upcoming Lunch & Learn Classes will also be held in the Demonstration Room at the courthouse in Wautoma from noon to 1 pm. Future programs include: Aerobics for the Brain on July 18, Food Preservation on August 22, Essential Elements of Positive Youth Development on September 19, and in October there will be a workshop entitled, “Who Gets Grandpa’s Season Packer Tickets?” about how families discuss items that are not included in a will. There is no cost to attend, but pre-registration is needed. To register for this class, please call the Waushara County Extension office at 920-787-0416, by 4:30 pm on Friday, June 15. If you are interested in a box lunch prepared by the Department of Aging, please note that when you register.