Trio shows off signs available at Front Street Creations, Coloma

Alissa Behm, Jamie Popp-Baumann, and Ashley Hamilton show off just a few of the signs available at Front Street Creations, Coloma. Front Street Creations opened its doors to the public on Jan. 12. The business offers furniture restoration, sign and decorations for your home, and an art studio where you can attend classes and learn how to make your own artistic signs. You can follow their progress and watch for their paint classes on their Facebook page, Front Street Creations. The business is located on the corner of Front Street and Hwy 21 in Coloma.