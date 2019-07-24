Rick’s Irish Pub, Redgranite, grand opening to include musical entertainment, July 27

Saturday, July 27 marks the date for the grand opening of Rick’s Irish Pub in Redgranite. Rick’s is located at 125 East Bannerman (Hwy 21) in the former RedRock Pub & Pizza building.

There will be afternoon entertainment from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., featuring W.A.M.I. nominated and Paramount Blues Challenge Champion Lil’ Davy Max and his band. Lil’ Davy Max is an acclaimed vocalist and songwriter who plays a blazing guitar and a soulful bluesy harmonica. This is a rare blues concert by a bluesmaster who brings the real deal Chicago Blues to the heart of golden sands in Waushara County offered free by Rick’s Irish Pub. Bring your dancing shoes.

Consider stopping by to take in the new addition to the Waushara County restaurant industry on Saturday, July 27, with entertainment from 2-6 p.m.