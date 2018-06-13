Plainfield Trucking/ ABN Plainfield Trucking held safety event

Plainfield Trucking/ABN Plainfield Trucking held their annual safety event on June in Plainfield. The theme of the event was “60 Years of People, Purpose & Passion: The Route to Success.” At the event, employees received education and training focusing on hours of service regulations, safety practices, vehicle, tire and trailer maintenance, fueling, MPG and idle tips, and the use of technology. Lunch for all employees and guests was provided by Truck Country and a pulled pork dinner was provided by the company. Following the educational portion of the event, annual awards were presented. Driver of the year honors were awarded to Mike Avolio, Plainfield Trucking driver and Ron Bloch, ABN-Plainfield Trucking driver. To be nominated for driver of the year a driver must be a full-time employee, have zero preventable crashes, zero DOT inspections or violations, have zero driving violations, and have zero complaints or incidents on file. The drivers who meet these qualifications are nominated and the final determination is based on most miles driven in the safety year.

