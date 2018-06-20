Patrick Nehring to speak at CAP Services building in Wautoma

Would you like to learn about our local elected officials? Join in the discussion on June 25 at 6 pm at the CAP Services building in Wautoma. Patrick Nehring, from UW Extension Waushara County, will help people understand what local officials’ responsibilities are, and how people can effectively communicate concerns they may have. Sponsored by the Waushara Commoners, a group of citizens who focus on collaboration and respect, as people seek solutions to challenges that impact our county. For more information, email Cayla Rooney at cayla48@gmail.com or Joe Horvath at wausharamutts@gmail.com