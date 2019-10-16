Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. named to Wisconsin 75 for 16th year

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) was hooted on Oct. 8 at the annual Wisconsin 75 event as one of the largest closely held companies in the state. This is the 16th consecutive year that MEC has received this recognition.

The Wisconsin 75 program is an annual listing of the largest closely held companies headquartered in Wisconsin. The distinguished program recognizes bus-iness contribution to the communities in which the firm operates, the individuals who shape the business, and the overall Wisconsin economy.

“This honor is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our employee shareholders and the quality products they produce for our customers every day,” said Robert D. Kamphuis, Chairman, President, and CEO of Mayville Engineering Company. “We are proud to be on this elite lists with other leading companies in the state. I appreciate Deloitte, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and the Wisconsin 75 for this recognition of MEC’s continued success and growth.

Representatives of MEC attended the event in Milwau-kee to accept the award. MEC has extensive manufacturing operations in Wisconsin, with facilities located in Wautoma. The company operates a total of 21 facilities in eight states with approximately 3,000,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space. The firm is employee-owned with over 3,000 employee shareholders.