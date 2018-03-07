Kelley Sand & Gravel to host 50-year anniversary celebration on July 14

On Saturday, July 14, Kelley Sand & Gravel, Wautoma, plans to host their 50-year anniversary outdoor celebration at their office location, from 10 am to 3 pm, with door prize drawings at 2 pm. The celebration will include a light lunch and beverages served throughout the day in a large tent. Prizes have been donated by Kelley family members, as well as several businesses. In addition, a Komatsu excavator, furnished by Roland Machinery, will be in operation and will be available for a fun, hands-on experience. Those attending are encouraged to bring their cameras/cell phones for photo opportunities on the excavator and other pieces of heavy equipment. Kids 10 years of age and under will have a chance to dig for “treasures” in a mound of beach sand, which will also be at the office location. Their 50-year history goes back to February of 1968 when Elwyn Kelley and his brother, LaVerne, purchased Fritz Sand & Gravel from Wautoma brothers, Martin and Paul Fritz. At the time, Elwyn lived in Menasha with his wife, Joyce, and children, while LaVerne lived in Portage with his wife, Bonnie, and children. Both had many years of road construction experience. The brothers were born and raised in the Plainfield area. They were exposed to roadwork at an early age, tagging along with their father, Boyd Kelley, when he and his work crew built and maintained roads in Adams County and in the Town of Plainfield. When LaVerne passed away in 1986, Elwyn became the sole owner. His son, Nolan, joined him and his daughter, Gena, runs the office. Twenty-six years later, Elwyn passed away in February of 2012; with the exception of a few months of poor health, Elwyn actively operated the business until age 88. In March of 2015, Elwyn’s grandson, Adam, returned from Denver, where he was working for the Colorado State Highway Department, to work for Kelley Sand & Gravel. “I wanted to be a part of my grandpa’s legacy,” said Adam. Throughout 50 years of business, Kelley Sand & Gravel has left their “footprint” in Waushara County and the surrounding area. From airports to golf courses, they have moved the earth, paved the roadways, and shaped the land in countless projects, both large and small, and have provided their customers with sand and gravel products. Both Nolan and Adam find their work challenging and rewarding. Both said they owe the company’s success to their customers and communities. They are looking forward to greeting former customers and employees, as well as the general public at their 50-Year anniversary celebration. The Kelley Sand & Gravel office is located at N2838 17th Drive in Wautoma. For more information, call 920-787-2230 or follow them on Facebook.