Fox & Ivy celebrates with ribbon cutting ceremony-store opens Sept. 1

Fox & Ivy owners Deb and Keith Bratel and the Waushara Chamber of Commerce members Tess Adler, Kris Peterson, Lori Rinaldi, Lori Bliefnick, Tammy Wendt, Linda Freudenthal, Dr. TJ Rinaldi, Chelsie Vezina, Cathy Favelle, Nikki Bauknecht, Julie Karpen, Kyle McReath, Marie Carlson, and Kevin Baker helped celebrate the new business with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 24. After a year of planning and a significant renovation, Wautoma’s newest retail destination, Fox & Ivy, will open for business on Saturday, Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. Fox & Ivy is a home décor and gift shop located downtown at 211 W. Main Street. The shop features The Candle Bar, where visitors can choose from over 50 scented candles or create their own. Fox & Ivy will stock high quality fragrance oils that customers can mix to create a custom scented candle for their home. Fox & Ivy will be open Saturday and Sunday Sept. 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. After the opening weekend, the store’s regular business hours will be Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The store will be closed Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays, but eventually will schedule private events at The Candle Bar on those days and some evenings. Owners Deb and Keith Bratel are excited to offer shoppers in Waushara County a new place to shop and spend time. The store’s name, Fox & Ivy, is a nod to Deb’s maiden name, Renard—which is Fox in French—and it describes the store’s style. “The store is a blend of casual, rustic goods and refined elements. I enjoy mixing styles and I think our merchandising reflects that,” said Deb Bratel. Fox & Ivy is on Facebook (Fox and Ivy Shop) and the phone number is 920-787-9527.