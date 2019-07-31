Chamber welcomes Your CBD Store to Waushara County

Your CBD Store is a chain that can be found in Stevens Point, Waupaca, and other areas across Wisconsin, Texas, and Florida, but now Wautoma has its own store right on Main Street. The Waushara Area Chamber of Commerce gathered at Your CBD Store on July 30 to welcome Hannah Colby to the area. Hannah’s parents Chris and Ken Colby own this location, and Hannah Colby is the manager. Hannah has attended conferences about CBD, so she’s always prepared to answer questions about the products she sells. Pictured are Debbie Placek, Nikki Bauknecht, Hannah Colby, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chelsie Vezina, Lori Bliefnick, Victor Magnus, and Jeff Dittl.