Some of the Two Oaks North and Martz Insurance Agency staff gathered for a photo during Business After 5 at Two Oaks golf course on June 21. The staff members included Rusty Grimm and Kinsey Contreras, Two Oaks, Ron Felten, Martz Insurance, Jeff Martz, Terry Martz, and Dan Bray, Martz Insurance. The two businesses co-hosted the event.

