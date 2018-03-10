Allied Cooperative announces new CEO

Allied Cooperative has announced that Timothy Diemert has retired as Chief Executive Officer after 30 years at the helm. Tim Clemens, who has served as Chief Financial and Operations Officer for Allied since 2014, has been named Diemert’s successor.

“We are confident in Tim Clemen’s leadership abilities, and believe that his significant agri-business experience and expertise, as well as his knowledge of our culture make him an ideal fit for leading Allied Cooperative through our next stages of growth,” said Board Chairman John Vehrenkamp.

Clemens had worked in the cooperative system since 1979, with roles in agronomy, grain, feed, energy, and retail. Before joining Allied, he served as CEO for Greenway Cooperative in Rochester, MN.

“The opportunities that lie ahead for Allied Cooperative are many, and the ability to lead this chapter of our cooperative is deeply humbling. I am looking forward to working closely with the Board of Directors and out guest team of employees to build on our great legacy,” said Clemens.

“On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Tim Diemert for his visions, leadership, and significant contributions to our cooperative throughout his three decades with the cooperative,” said Vehrenkamp. “He created significant shareholder value and positioned the company for a great future. Our co-op is strong and ready for the future. We look forward to a seamless transition.”

Allied Cooperative is a $200 million cooperative with services ranging from agronomy, feed and grain to LP and refined fuels to auto parts, hardware, tires, and convenience stores. Allied Cooperative has locations in many areas, including Plainfield.