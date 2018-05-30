ACEC holds Annual Meeting

On May 15, Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative welcomed members from across their service territory to the Annual Meeting held at the Portage High School. There were 111 registered members in attendance. Members took advantage of the new eVote option, and four times as many votes were cast this year compared to last year. Attorney Niles Berman conducted the election process. He introduced the condidates and asked them to give a brief speech. Members were then asked to cast a vote for the three seats that were up for election: District 1, District 2, and an at-Large position. Gene Alexander was reelected to District 1. Cheri Gibeaut ran unopposed for District 6 and retains her seat. Dietrich Vedder was elected to the at-Large position. Scott Parr, who served on ACEC’s Board of Director in an at-Large seat was thanked for his 13 years of service. In addition, members heard from Dave Hoopman, Director of News and Communication, Wisconsin Electric Co-operative Association, who presented about ACEC’s, along with state-wide co-ops involvement with Hurricane Irma relief and gave a brief legislative update.