Free legal and financial planning workshop Sept. 26 in Wautoma

The Alzheimer’s & De-mentia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW) is offering a free Legal and Financial Planning Seminar on Wednesday, Sept. 26 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Wautoma Public Library, 410 W. Main St. in Wautoma.

“Managing finances and legal issues isn’t easy for anyone, and families deal-ing with a diagnosis of dementia have even more elements to consider,” said Kristine Biesenthal, ADAW Dementia Outreach Specialist for Waushara County. “This workshop is for any families who have questions about how to best plan for their parents, or seniors who want to make sure they have up to date information.”

Attorney Jennifer Koeppl of Koeppl Law Offices will present the workshop providing families an overview of key legal and financial planning issues to consider when caring for older adults or preparing for their own future. Attendees will learn the basics of estate planning, advance directives, guardianships, funeral pre-planning, Medicaid and Family Care, and various ways to pay for care.

Koeppl focuses her prac-tice almost exclusively on estate planning, long-term care planning for elderly and disabled adults, probate, and trust administration. Koeppl has offices in Wild Rose and Appleton.

No solicitations for service will be made. Handouts and light refreshments provided. Registration requested; RSVP by calling the Kristine Biesenthal, ADAW Dementia Outreach Specialist, at 920-294-4100.