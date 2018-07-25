Hannah Rose performs on the Deck at the Coloma Hotel

Hannah is a multi-talented young lady and she performed on the Coloma Hotel deck for the first time on July 18. Hannah was a music teacher, but she now performs full time in the Clauson Family Music Show and with another band. Her repertoire of country music is extensive, her voice is terrific, and the deck was filled with people who came to see her inaugural performance. The Coloma Hotel hosts local performers every Friday and Saturday night in the summer 7- 9 pm. This was a special performance to accommodate Hannah’s busy schedule.