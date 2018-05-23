Charles Automotive K-9 brat fry fundraiser held May 18

The Charles Automotive staff and Waushara County K-9 Program staff gathered for a photo at the Charles Automotive annual K-9 brat fry fundraiser on Friday, May 18: (back) Debbie Dehling, cashier, Dustin Bartram, technician, Joey Kuhn, technician, Brian Bock, technician, Charles Plach, owner, Tony Waite, detailer, John Nixon, sales manager, Bryce Shultis, quick lube, Stacy Vaccaro, Waushara Co. Patrol Lieutenant and K-9 Program Supervisor, Chuck Gregory, service manager, (front) Brian Wenzel, Waushara Co. Deputy and K-9 handler, with Thor, Wally Zuehlke, Waushara Co. Deputy and K-9 handler, with Argo, Bart Matian, service writer, and Josh Zimmerman, lube technician. The fundraiser was held on Friday and Saturday, May 19.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.