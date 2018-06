On May 19, The Showstopper Competition was held at the Kalahari Resort in the Wisconsin Dells. The Revita Junior Dance Team earned 2nd Place Overall, with a Platinum score. The dancers include: Leah Coenen (Westfield), Natalie Bretsch (Endeavor), Mattie Talbott (Hancock), Carolina Bucker (Studio Owner, Instructor), Sydney Bue (Pardeville), Samantha Stolpa (Westfield), Shealyn Warzynski (Westfield).