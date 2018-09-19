COUNTY AG NEWS

Grazing warm season grasses

At the end of August, I had the opportunity to attend a grazing professional development event hosted in Spooner. We chatted about a lot of different things: updates on meadow fescue varieties, legumes, and other forages useful in pastures. We were given a tour of the forage research plots at the Spooner Agricultural Research Station and had an overview of silvopasture as part of the working pastures on a bison ranch.

Dave Fogerty of Black Creek Bison was kind enough to host a tour of his working bison ranch in Spooner. Black Creek Bison currently contract-finishes over 100 bison each year. Fogerty did not come from a traditional agriculture background and has taken some unique approaches to running his land to support the bison he grows there.

Much of the Spooner area has abundantly sandy soils like the soils here in Waushara, so farmers face similar pasture establishment and summer quantity of forage challenges. One of the unique things that Black Creek Bison is doing is utilizing warm-season grasses in pastures to combat the dreaded “summer slump” of traditional cool-season pastures.

Black Creek Bison has been testing several different warm-season grasses including selected varieties of annual crabgrass, teff grass, switchgrass, little bluestem, and big bluestem.

Many of the selected crabgrass varieties only grow well in warmer areas; however, there are a couple of varieties that can grow well in Wisconsin, which include ‘Quick-N-Big’ and ‘Quick-N-Big Spreader.’ More variety development and testing need to be done for the Midwest to help develop growing recommendations.

Teff grass is a warm season annual bunching grass that originated from Ethiopia that is grows well in 50-80 degrees Fahrenheit weather. This grass is not frost-tolerant, and is an annual grass in Wisconsin. Teff grass is highly palatable for livestock due to the quantity of leaves and fine stems. Teff grass can also produce a quantity of seeds if left to reach maturity and those seeds contain higher lysine content than barley or wheat. According to Yoana Newman, Forage Specialist with UW-Extension at UW-River Falls, “teff grass planted in 7.5 inch rows resulted in 2,900 lb/acre of forage dry matter.

Switchgrass, big bluestem, and little bluestem have been the more common varieties of warm-season grasses that are used in pastures. Big bluestem and little bluestem are natives to Wisconsin and in some areas can still be found in our landscapes.

One of the biggest differences in managing warm-season versus cool-season grasses is the grazing height. Due to the growth pattern of the grass, management accordingly needs to be changed. To retain best plant longevity to meet the needs of your livestock, you never want to graze more than one third of the plant at a time.

This rule of thumb ensures adequate root reserves are maintained to keep the plant healthy. Grazing more than one third of the plant at a time removes too much leaf tissue, which forces the plant to utilize root reserves, weakening the plant for the future. Successive grazings that remove too much of the plant will eventually deplete root reserves and the plant will die.

Traditional cool-season grasses grown in Wisconsin (timothy, orchardgrass, etc.) produce rapid growth in the spring and hit the summer slump usually late July through early September before temperatures cool off. Warm-season grasses, in contrast, tend to hit peak production in July through September after there has been sufficient warm weather to warm soil temperatures adequately to stimulate growth, thus complementing cool-season pasture production.