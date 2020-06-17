COUNTY AG NEWS

A little fertilizer can result in more forage in pastures

Pastures can dramatically respond to nitrogen fertilizer applications. Yield increases of 400 percent or more have been measured. Nitrogen is very mobile in the environment and can be lost through leaching, denitrification, or ammonia volatilization. Low levels of soil available phosphorus or potassium or low soil pH can limit grass pasture yield and response to nitrogen fertilizer.

Whether a pasture has bromegrass, orchardgrass, fescue, ryegrass, timothy or is primarily Kentucky bluegrass, there is an opportunity to produce additional forage at a very low cost by utilizing a fertilization plan.

Consult soil test results to guide applications of phosphorus, potassium, and lime. If soil test results are more than four years old, it is important to take new soil samples ahead of fertilizer application to ensure a sound investment in fertilizer and lime.

When soil sampling a pasture, avoid, or sample separately, areas where cattle frequently congregate. Focus on sampling and applying fertilizer on the areas of the pasture where forage production potential is the highest. Research in Wisconsin has demonstrated that it is best to split apply nitrogen fertilizer with half applied in early June and the other half applied in mid-August.

This application timing helps extend the early spring growth period and helps boost the accelerating late summer growth curve common to cool season grasses.

University of Wisconsin-Madison research conducted at Marshfield and Lancaster Ag Research Stations evaluated the efficacy of 45 pounds per acre of actual N, applied as urea, in early June and again in mid-August to increase dry matter yield of orchardgrass. Yield increased approximately 0.75 tons of dry matter per acre at Lancaster on a well-drained soil and 1.3 tons of dry matter per acre at Marshfield on a somewhat poorly-drained soil.

Orchardgrass was clipped five times to simulate cattle grazing. In a similar trial conducted by University of Minnesota at Grand Rapids, a 1.5 ton per acre increase in yield was observed with two applications of 50 pounds of nitrogen per acre.

Pasture yield response to fertilizer nitrogen will vary based on stand density and composition, soil properties, and weather. A reasonable expectation is one ton of dry matter per acre increase through an investment in fertilizer. At current prices, an investment of $60 in nitrogen fertilizer and application can yield around $120 worth of additional forage.

Established pastures that are a grass-legume mix, do not require any nitrogen beyond what is deposited by grazing animals. Applying nitrogen to a grass-legume mix pasture can result in the grass crowding out the legumes.

Once a decision has been made to fertilize a pasture, it is important to implement a grazing plan to use as much of the additional forage produced as possible. Most plans will likely involve some level of moving cattle around from pasture area to pasture area, to improve utilization of the extra growth.

Plans may also include harvesting some of the pasture areas for hay and/or using drift fences in the fall to help extend the grazing season.

Fertilizer application to grass pasture may be a cost effective and easy option to increase the amount of forage available on a farm. For additional information about fertilizing pastures, collecting soil samples, and crediting deposited nutrients consult UW Extension publication A4034 Soil Fertility Guidelines for Pastures in Wisconsin.