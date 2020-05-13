COUNTY AG NEWS

Tent caterpillars

on fruit trees

Now that the leaves are beginning to enlarge on our trees and bushes it won’t be long before we start noticing tent caterpillars. There are a number of different worms that show up which includes the gypsy moth caterpillar, the eastern tent caterpillar, the fall webworm, eunomonus caterpillar plus various species of saw flies.

The eastern tent caterpillar is the one that is most prevalent and causes the most concerns in spring on fruit trees. This caterpillar has the ability to completely defoliate small trees. The defoliation is usually only temporary as this caterpillar only has one life cycle each year. They are often found on chokecherry trees in fence lines but they are also attracted to other fruit trees such as flowering crab, apple or cherry trees.

The life cycle begins in the spring. The over-wintering egg masses are deposited on small twigs in the fall by the female moth. These eggs hatch about the time the buds begin to open, usually in late April or early May, and the emerging worms form small tent structures in the branches. As the worms grow they enlarge the tents and may combine together to form larger tents. During the day or in rainy weather the worms remain in the tents. They emerge to feed in the early morning, evening, or at night when it is not too cold. The larvae are hairy caterpillars, black with a white stripe down the back, brown and yellow lines along the sides, and a row of oval blue spots on the sides.

In 4 to 6 weeks the caterpillars are full grown and are 2 to 2½ inches long. At this time, they begin to wander away individually from the nest in search of a protected area to spin a cocoon. The cocoon is about 1 inch long and made of closely woven yellowish silk and is attached to other objects by a few coarser threads. The adult moth emerges from the cocoon about 3 weeks later. The moth is reddish-brown with two pale stripes running diagonally across each forewing. Moths mate and females begin to lay eggs on small branches. The eggs will hatch the following spring. There is just one generation per year.

To control or eliminate tent caterpillars the egg masses can be removed if you find them or in the early spring. After the caterpillars hatch the small tents can be removed and destroyed by hand. Larger tents may be pruned out and destroyed or removed by winding the nest upon the end of a stick. Burning the tents out with a torch is not recommended since this can easily damage the tree.

Young caterpillars can be killed by applying an insecticide containing Bacil-lus thuringiensis var kurstaki. Other insecticides include carbaryl, methoxychlor, and malathion.

Larvae within the tents are protected beneath the webbing and are more difficult to kill with an insecticide. Should you decide to use an insecticide be sure the material is labeled for tent caterpillars and also for the tree you will be applying it on. Always follow the label directions.