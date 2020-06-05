COUNTY AG NEWS

Tough times

The COVID-19 virus pandemic has caused massive disruptions in the American economy. In the agricultural sector grain markets are down, the milk price is down, cattle markets are down or have been discontinued as a result of plant closures. In suburbia there are business closures that have disrupted normal expected employee and business income. Whether you’re a farmer, a small business owner or an out of work employee you’re bills still show up in the mail box.

Everyone is in a situation where in the short run the challenge will be to cut unnecessary costs and simply try to stay ahead of the basic bills. The county non-farm residents are also facing some tough economic times. Exceptionally important for all who may be facing some tough times is the element of communication. Communication on the family level means sitting down with all family members and talking about what it may mean to be without a job. This should include the children as well as your spouse. On a wider range it means talking with your banker or people that you owe money to. This should be done sooner rather than later.

Many times, people look for budget or financial counseling too late. This may be when a person is already facing foreclosure on their home and it may be that at this point not much can be done to change things. By obtaining financial counseling earlier a person has a better chance of changing their spending patterns or in restructuring their debt so that they may be able to stay above the bills. I have included comments in other articles about discerning between needs and wants.

Culture has become one in which everyone has blurred the line between what you feel is a need or a want. Myself, having grown up in a family with parents who went through the depression in the 1930’s, we were constantly reminded that every dollar counts. Eating out was a great luxury. Bottled soda was an unknown luxury and we would never ever have thought about buying bottled water. The effects on our economy will be long lasting and hard to accept. People will need to realize that the new normal will be a lowered overall economy, and will need to accept the fact that the line between “needs and wants” will have to be redrawn.

A recent TV spot had a piece where people were classifying dog grooming and eating out on Friday evenings as being a “needed” expense. Sometimes it takes a neutral third party to see items that may be a so-called necessity that in reality is not. The earlier people realize that serious spending cuts must be made will result in a better chance of those people being able to get through tough times without a serious issue such as a home foreclosure or bankruptcy.

There are a number of places for people to obtain assistance in financial counseling and UW-Extension is one of those entities.