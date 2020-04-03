COUNTY AG NEWS

Hay needs affected by storage and feeding methods

In Waushara County there are around 10,300 acres used in the production of hay. According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture farms in Waushara County produce $29,765,000 worth of milk and cow products and $6,656,000 worth of cattle and calves. One of the largest costs incurred in feeding these animals is the cost of hay. The use of large round bales (LRB) is one of the preferred ways to store and feed hay to cattle and horses. Studies have shown that moving hay from the field using LRB requires one-half the machinery time and one-tenth of the labor when compared to using small square bales.

Most producers using LRB store this hay outside on the ground. Studies have shown that LRB stored outside on the ground may have up to a 25 percent loss in the first year and if stored from 12-18 months may have as much as a 50 percent loss. As storage losses increase, hay feeding losses increase. Weathered hay is lower in quality and less palatable, resulting in a greater amount of refusal or wasted feed.

Hay loss occurs on the bale surface due to rainfall and the resultant mold and microbial growth as well as on the bottom of the bale due to moisture migration into the bale from the soil. Hay loss can be reduced by as much as 38 percent by placing the bales on wooden pallets, tires, crushed rock or some other material to break the contact between the bale and the wet soil. Some bulletins refer to the use of plastic or tarps to cover the hay as a way to reduce the effect of rainfall on the hay. Personal experience has shown that this is not as effective as it may be thought.

When hay stacks are covered with plastic the air will heat under the plastic, at night this air cools and the moisture in the air condenses on the plastic and wets the hay contacting the plastic. The next day this wet hay begins to mold and the wetting process continues each day. In a ton of hay baled at 18 percent moisture there is 180 pounds of water in each ton of hay.

The second major cause of wasted feed is the feeding method used. Hay that is fed on the ground may have hay waste as high 45 percent. Studies show that cone feeders have the lowest waste at 3.3 percent, ring feeders at 5.9 percent, trailer feeders at 11.1 percent and cradle feeders at 14.2 percent. If hay is provided so cattle can consume at will they will consume more than what they actually need. Cattle fed a one-day supply waste 11 percent compared to losses for two-day feeding of 25 percent, and for four-day feeding of 31 percent.

Feeding losses include trampling, leaf shatter, chemical and physical deterioration, fecal contam-ination, and refusal. Cattle behavior affects the amount of hay loss during feeding. If cattle are offered hay in a feeder that provides sufficient head space the cow will stand at the feeder and eat with her head continually in the feeder.

Cattle feed by taking a bite of hay and then chewing that hay into a cud which is swallowed. A portion of that original bite of hay is dropped from their mouth during the chewing process. If the cow has insufficient room for her head inside of the feeder she will back out of the feeder after taking a bite of hay and what drops from her mouth then falls on the ground. When she is done chewing that mouthful she reaches back into the feeder for another bite, what she dropped on the ground outside of the feeder is stepped on, soiled and lost.

With the current price of Grade 1 hay ranging from $150 to $200 per ton a reduction in hay needs of 30 to 40 percent can justify the cost of a permanent hay storage building with an estimated pay-back time of around five years.