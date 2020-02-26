COUNTY AG NEWS

Feeding Moldy Hay

The annual amount of precipitation we have been receiving in recent years has been significantly more the average. For the years 2015 thru 2019, the yearly precipitation amounts at the Hancock Research Station were, 35.1, 42.7, 38.3, 43.1, and 41.9 inches. While the increased rainfall was beneficial for increasing plant growth it made it a challenge to be able to get the hay dry and baled at the correct time.

As a result, a lot of hay was baled at too high a moisture level which led to the development of mold in the bales after they were baled. Additionally, many fields were rained on after the hay was cut while it was lying in the field. This led to the development of mold on the hay before it was baled. Much of the hay is now baled as large round bales and is stored outside on the ground.

Due to the increased rainfall and being stored on the ground much of this hay will become moldy before it is used. Mold makes hay less palatable, which results in lower intake or in the animals refusing to eat the hay. This results in reduced performance such as a lower rate of gain or lower milk production. Many other problems from mold occur because of mycotoxins produced by certain mold fungi.

What are the risks of feeding moldy hay to livestock?

1. Horses are impacted the most by moldy hay and can lead to respiratory and digestive problems like colic or heaves. Any hay containing mold can inflame a horse’s respiratory tract and impair its breathing ability. Many horses develop permanent lung damage after consuming moldy or dusty hay. This chronic lung damage, often called “heaves,” affects the horses’ ability to breathe normally during exercises. In severe cases, heaves impair the horse’s ability to breathe normally even at rest.

2. Cattle aren’t as sensitive to moldy hay, but certain molds can result in mycotic abortions or aspergillosis. When fed too much moldy hay, dairy cattle don’t give as much milk and their immune systems and reproduction can be affected. In addition, dairy producers can experience huge economic losses from milk contamination. Beef cattle frequently consume large, round bales of hay with some mold present and rarely have any problems. However, abnormally moldy hay can lead to decreased intake, resulting in reduced performance such as a lower rate of gain.

3. Sheep and goats will normally avoid moldy hay if at all possible; they will pick around moldy hay, or not eat it at all.

4. Moldy hay also puts farmers at risk. Mold spores can cause farmer’s lung, which results in the fungus growing in the lung tissue if it has been inhaled.

When hay is baled or stacked at moisture levels above 18 percent, it can create a favorable environment for mold growth. As molds thrive in moist hay, they generate a lot of heat, which under the right conditions may caramelize different essential dairy nutrients together. As a result, it creates a sweet-smelling caramel-colored hay that is consumed by dairy cows with exceptional vigor, but is not particularly safe or nutritious.

A recent feed analysis of a heated hay pile found the total digestible nutrients (TDN) value at 32 percent dry matter basis. TDN is a measure of feed energy. Normally this hay would have been 52 percent TDN. Heating resulted in a 40 percent loss of energy available for the cow.