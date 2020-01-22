COUNTY AG NEWS

Century Farm Awards

Agriculture got its roots in Wisconsin in the late 1830s, but few of those original homesteads remain. New farms crop up every now and then, but a farm celebrating its 100th or 150th birthday is quite an occasion.

Every year farm families who have been in continuous ownership of their family farm for 100 or 150 years have the opportunity to be recognized at the Wisconsin State Fair as part of the Century Farm Awards Program. The prestigious Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Awards are awarded each year to families who have been dedicated to Wisconsin farming for 100 or 150 years.

To qualify for the award, families are required to provide proof of ownership of a property in Wisconsin for the past 100 or 150 years. These property owners are honored at a special Century and Sesquicentennial Award Program held in conjunction with the Wisconsin State Fair at the Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis. Honorees receive complimentary fair admission tickets, an invitation to the awards breakfast, a commemorative photo, a certificate, and an outdoor display sign.

The Century Farm and Home Program began in 1948 in conjunction with the state of Wisconsin’s Centennial Celebration. There are currently 9,613 Century Farms and Homes located across the Badger State. The Sesquicentennial Program started in 1998 as part of the state’s Sesquicentennial Celebration and has since honored 919 families.

Applications for the Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award are available now and must be postmarked by the application deadline of March 1, 2020. Only one certificate may be issued per property.

To request a copy of either application, contact Jill Albanese, competitive exhibits coordinator, at 414-777-0580, or write to: Century or Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Program, 640 S. 84th Street, West Allis WI 53214.

Applications are also available online at https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/kewauneeag/files/2018/11/2019-Century-Far....