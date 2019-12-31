COUNTY AG NEWS

Pesticide Applicator Training Scheduled

Agricultural producers who are applying restricted use chemicals are required to attend a pesticide training ses-sion in order to be certified to use or purchase restricted use chemicals. If your private pesticide license expires in 2019-2020, you must be recertified if you desire to continue to use restricted use pesticides.

Waushara County will hold Private Pesticide Training Sessions on Wednesday, Jan. 22 and Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in the Demonstration Room at the Waushara County Courthouse, Wautoma. Train-ing begins at 9 a.m. and will run until noon. Lunch will be provided. The exams for certification will be given from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Registration should be completed as soon as possible at the Waushara County Extension office or at any other county Extension office. There is a cost of registration, which includes the training manual and lunch. Producers may take the exam at any county location.

You should register with the county where you will take the exam. You can register at the Extension office, or send the money by mail to the office. You must register one week prior to the exam date. Extension office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Please note that in April of 1998, the Wisconsin Legislature passed into law ACT 191. This law requires persons and businesses seeking various Wisconsin state certifications or licenses to submit personal information such as their Social Security Number (SSN) on their applications. DATCP may not disclose the SSN to anyone other than the Department of Workforce Development. Private pesticide applicator certifications are included in ACT 191. Also, please note that DATCP now requires that all persons wishing to take the private or commercial pesticide applicator certification exam present proof of identification (a photo ID) at the time the examination is taken.

If producers have questions concerning their pesticide certification status they may call their local Extension office for assistance.