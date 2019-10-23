COUNTY AG NEWS

Accurate Census Information is Important

The Constitution requires the government to enumerate the number of people living in the United States every 10 years, and to use that data to apportion the seats in Congress among the states. The calculation is based on total resident population — which means citizens and noncitizens alike — and it generally shifts power between the states once a decade, in line with population and migration trends.

The federal government bases a large amount of its spending decisions on census data. Researchers concluded last year that in the 2015 fiscal year, 132 government programs used information from the census to determine how to allocate more than $675 billion, much of it for programs that serve lower-income families, including Head Start, Medicare, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Pell grants for college and reduced-price school lunch programs. Highway spending is also apportioned according to census data.

A 2020 Census Barriers, Attitudes, and Motivators Study (CBAMS) conducted by the US Census Bureau found that only 45 percent know that census data guides community funding decisions. The survey was mailed to 50,000 households across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, between February and April 2018. The 61-question survey was available in English and Spanish, and — when the data were weighted — the response rate was about 35 percent, or nearly 17,500 households.

In addition to the survey, 42 focus groups (with around 300 participants) were completed in 14 locations across the United States, including 16 focus groups of people who do not speak English.

Over half of survey respondents did not trust their federal or state government.

Just over 40 percent of survey respondents did not feel it matters whether they are personally counted in the 2020 Census, and young people ages 18 to 34 were the least likely to believe it matters if they are counted. About one in four respondents were concerned about the confidentiality of answers to the 2020 Census. Racial and ethnic minorities were significantly more concerned about that than whites.

The focus groups suggest that encouraging response from trusted voices in the community may increase participation among people with the greatest distrust in government.

The 2020 Census Bureau communications campaign stated there is a need to assure and reassure people that participation is safe. Respondents will not be asked for information that would compromise their privacy or safety and that the information that is gathered will not be shared with other government agencies or used against them in any way.

The importance of accurate census information to decisions that vitally affect local communities makes it crucial that local communities do all they can to be sure all of the communities residents respond to 2020 census surveys.

Local organizations that interact with the younger generation as well as ethnic minorities need to encourage these groups to be sure to fill out census surveys.

Agriculture organizations such as Farm Bureau, the Wisconsin Farmers Union, the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, dairy producers, and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection need to get the message out to everyone working in agriculture that it is vital for everyone to respond to the 2020 US Census and be counted.