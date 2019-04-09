COUNTY AG NEWS

Wood fuel for heating

Wood is a plentiful and accessible fuel for many in the Central and Northern parts of Wisconsin. It is relatively clean and comes from a renewable resource: the forest or wood lot. Wood, however, does have disadvantages for industrial or home heating. Wood takes up more storage space.

Wood must be dry for best performance and should be cut and split a year ahead of use. There is a chimney-fire hazard, because low pipe or flue temperatures cause tars and creosote to condense. The increased price of oil based fuels has raised the level of interest in renewable fuels which include wood. New efficient heating and fuel preparation systems also increase the popularity of wood as fuel.

When wood burns, three things happen: water is removed by evaporation; chemically, the wood breaks down into charcoal, gas and volatile liquids, with carbon dioxide and water being the chief end products; the charcoal burns, forming carbon dioxide either directly or with an intermediate conversion to carbon monoxide. One pound of dry (zero moisture content) wood of any species has a calorific value of approximately 8,600 BTU (British thermal unit), which equals the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of one pound of water one degree F. Any moisture in the wood reduces the recoverable heat by carrying heat up the chimney during vaporization. Each pound of water vaporized uses about 1,200 BTU. Fresh cut wood will have a moisture content of around 50 percent. This wood when burned will have the sap in the wood bubble out of the bark on the ends of the piece of wood.

Wood that has been allowed to air-dry for one year will have a moisture content of about 20 percent. A pound of wood with 20 percent moisture has a heat value of about 7,000 BTU. The fuel value of wood varies by the type of wood and depends on its density and moisture content. Any wood will burn, but the denser (heavier) woods, if properly dried, will deliver more BTU per cord. The heating efficiency varies greatly depending on the heating unit.

Fireplaces are great to look at but are anything but efficient. Most usually lose more heat than they generate. If you use a stove or furnace that is properly designed, constructed and installed, you will probably be obtaining around 50-percent efficiency. Some of the stoves now promise efficiencies as high as 85 percent. To get the most heat value, wood must be allowed to dry following cutting and splitting. This usually requires several months. Most dense hardwoods require at least one year to season fully.

Wood can be a money saving fuel source when used with common sense and standard precautions. The heating unit must be well designed and constructed and used with a properly constructed chimney that is in good repair and free from tars and creosote. The unit must be set on an inflammable base large enough so coals and sparks cannot spill onto a flammable floor surface. Be sure to locate the stove and pipes an adequate distance from walls and ceilings. Wood, clothing and other flammable materials must be kept a safe distance from the heating unit. Keep oils, gases and other volatile materials stored in other buildings to prevent the open flame from igniting fumes.

When wood is harvested and seasoned properly and burned in an efficient and safe heating unit, it is a safe, efficient, economical and desirable fuel from a renewable resource.