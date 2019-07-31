COUNTY AG NEWS

Dairy Outlook

Dr. Mark Stephenson, director of Dairy Policy Analysis at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and director of the Center for Dairy Profitability believes that if the economy remains stable, milk prices could crack the $20/cwt. mark next year.

Cropp says reduction in milk production and cow numbers across Wisconsin and the U.S. bode well for improved milk prices in the months ahead. “Cow numbers declined 91,000 head from a year ago. We’re down 29,000 head since January alone,” said Cropp, citing recent USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service data. National milk production in May was below year-ago levels for the second consecutive month. Stephenson said the decline in milk production is a nationwide trend.

Cropp says the latest cold storage report is also good news for milk prices. Surplus stocks of U.S. butter and American-style cheese have both fallen 2.6 percent over a year ago, with total cheese stocks down a half percent. Cheese was a bright spot in the export picture, with cheese exports running about nine percent higher over a year ago in May.

Cropp predicts that milk prices will end the year on a high note. “Class III milk prices are going to be over $17/cwt. for July, which is about $3.50 higher than back in January and February of this year. I really think that $18/cwt. Class III milk prices are possible in the last quarter,” said Cropp who has been forecasting market trends for decades for the University of Wisconsin. “To get there, we have to have cheese prices at about $1.90/lb. Blocks are currently at $1.79 and barrels at $1.71.”

While Stephenson agrees that milk prices will surpass the $18/cwt. mark, he doesn’t believe the market will sustain it for a whole quarter, “but we’ll be pretty close,” he said. Cropp predicts that milk prices will average 50 cents to $1 higher for next year, mainly because prices were already so low at the start of 2019. “Prices will probably drop down the first quarter right after the holidays to the high $16’s and then stay in the $17 range for the rest of the year,” Cropp said.

Nevertheless, Stephenson said the milk supply would have a hard time rebounding. “Producers coming out of this are going to want to respond to better prices. But we can’t afford big capital expenditures—you got to restore some balance sheets. We have a lot fewer heifers in the pipeline than a year ago, so we can’t respond like before by throwing a lot of heifers at our herd,” he said. “Those things will keep our milk supply from responding as rapidly. I’m not looking at another 2014, but I think we’re going to have some milk prices up there nudging the $20’s.”