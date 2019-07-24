COUNTY AG NEWS

Late Blight in

Central Wisconsin

Vegetables and field crops can sustain significant yield reduction from fungal diseases or in the case of late blight, total crop loss. At this time late blight has been found a farm in Wood County.

Gardeners in the area often have issues with their plants dying from a blight type of disease. In nearly all cases, this is from early blight. Early blight is a fungal disease that will overwinter in the soil, and then as new plants are growing rain water splashes the overwintering spores onto the plants and the plants then become infected. Tomato and potato plants become infected with early blight on leaves and stems closest to the ground. The infection then expands upwards in the plant.

The spores from late blight can only overwinter in Wisconsin if they are present in a live tuber or plant which is able to stay alive or green through the winter. New infections each year are from spores that were blown into the area from regions further south or that are brought into the area on infected transplants or planting material. Late bight may infect the plants at any point.

Late blight is a potentially destructive disease of potatoes and tomatoes caused by the fungal organism, Phytophthora infestans. Late blight is the disease that caused the Irish potato famine in the late 1800s. This pathogen is referred to as a water mold since it thrives under wet conditions.

All potato plant parts can become infected by late blight, with leaf lesions beginning as pale green or olive green areas that quickly enlarge to become brown-black, water-soaked, and oily in appearance. Lesions on leaves can also produce pathogen sporulation which looks like white-gray fuzzy growth. Stems can also exhibit dark brown to black lesions with sporulation.

The time from first infection to lesion development and sporulation can be as fast as seven days, depending upon the weather. Late blight lesions quickly expand to blight entire leaflets, stems, and fruits. The infected leaves and foliage then dies and turns into brown, dead leaves and vines.

The late blight pathogen can produce numerous spores on infected plants and spores can move in the air as far as 50 miles or more from a source. At this time, intensified scouting of potato fields is critical. The best place to scout for potato late blight is in field corners and areas of fields that are sheltered by tree lines, or are often inaccessible to aerial pesticide application. If late blight is found, infected sections of the field should be killed with a defoliant such as Reglone.

Healthy-appearing po-tatoes surrounding the infected area should also be killed to try to isolate and destroy any potential late blight-infected plants. The field should then be treated with fungicides that are effective in managing late blight. Now that conditions are favorable for the development of late blight, it is critical that all plantings be protected with effective fungicides.

Home gardeners growing potatoes and tomatoes also need to spray their plants every five to seven days with a fungicide, not only to protect their plants but also to prevent their garden from becoming a source of inoculum for potatoes on area farms.

If you have what you suspect may be late blight you may bring a leaf or plant sample to the Extension Office for confirmation.