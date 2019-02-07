COUNTY AG NEWS

Cover Crops on

Prevent Plant Acres

Wet weather and flooding across the Midwest have kept farmers from planting an unusually high number of acres this spring. Unable to plant their cash crop, many farmers are taking a second look at cover crops in order to maintain living cover on their fields and prevent erosion. Unfortunately, the relationship between cover crops and prevented planting crop insurance is a little complex.

If a farmer wishes to both collect a full prevented planting payment and plant a cover crop, then the farmer cannot hay, graze or cut for silage the cover crop before Sept. 1. If the farmer wishes to hay, graze or cut for silage before Sept. 1, then there are a few options: If the cover crop is planted during the late planting period and utilized before Sept. 1, the farmer is not eligible to collect a prevented planting payment; if the cover crop is planted after the late planting period and utilized before Sept. 1, the farmer can only collect 35 percent of the prevented planting payment.

In addition, the farmer cannot harvest the cover crop (except for silage, haylage and baleage) and still receive a prevented planting payment. Farmers should contact their local NRCS office for a full breakdown on the options available based upon when you plant your cover crop. In past years, this key deadline was Nov. 1; however, the Risk Management Agency (RMA) announced in June that it was moving the deadline.

If a farmer is not interested in or eligible to collect a prevented planting payment from his or her crop insurance, then these restrictions on cover crops do not apply. These farmers are may utilize their cover crops as they wish.

For farmers interested in cover crops, the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) does have assistance available. Several states (Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Okla-homa and South Dakota) are holding special signups for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) specifically for cover crops on acres that could not be planted this year. EQIP provides cost share funding for farmers that add cover crops to their farm.

The Risk Management Agency has published a list of frequently asked questions (FAQ) for the interaction of cover crops and prevented planting payments and NRCS has published a fact sheet for farmers who are interested in planting cover crops after a prevented planting payment. As this growing season continues, producers should continue to visit www.farmers.gov.

The June 27 issue of The Wisconsin Crop Manager newsletter (https://bit.ly/2Lo1Aev) has articles pertaining to planting cover crops and information on issues regarding what plants and seed may or may not be used for cover crop plantings. The newsletter also has a four page attachment with information of what plants might be used as well as the advantages and disadvantages of each.