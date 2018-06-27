COUNTY AG NEWS

Summer Lawn Care Lawns can be a wonderful resource for a home, providing a soft green cover for an area. A well-maintained lawn will be uniformly green, free of bare patches that could lead to soil erosion, and relatively weed-free. To get the most out of your lawn, you will have to do more than just mow it though. Mowing is the most frequent lawn maintenance task. Since grass grows at different rates in the spring and summer, it is better to mow when the grass is getting too tall rather than sticking with a fixed schedule. When mowing, it is best to cut grass no lower than about three inches tall. Part of the reason that you don’t want to mow any lower is that you never want to remove more than one third of the plant at a time. Cutting more than one third of the plant stresses the grass, leaving it more vulnerable to pest damage, slower regrowth, and potentially exposes the soil to more light, leading to increased weed germination. Sharp mower blades are key to a uniformly cut lawn. Mower blades should be sharpened at least once per year. If you see yellow/brown tips on your grass after mowing it means that you need to sharpen your mower blades.

