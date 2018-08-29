Fatal crash reported in Westfield Township

On Aug. 26 at ap-proximately 7 p.m., a one-vehicle crash occurred on Ember Drive in Westfield Township, Marquette County. The driver of the vehicle drove off the road, striking a tree. The driver needed to be extricated and there were no passengers in the vehicle.

Cynthia Heide, age 61, of Montello, was transported to Divine Savior Hospital in Portage and later transported to UW Hospital in Madison, where she died from the injuries she sustained from the crash.

Assisting the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office at the scene was Town of Westfield Fire Department, Village of Westfield Fire Department, Harris Rescue, and Marquette County EMS Unit 83.

The crash is under investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and the Marquette County Coroner’s Office. This is Marquette County’s second fatal crash this year.