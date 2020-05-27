Accidents recorded in Waushara County

•05/17/2020: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 3:40 a.m. on 4th Drive in the Town of Hancock. Cristobal Garcia Escamilla, 24, Plainfield, was driving southbound on South Main Street in the Village of Hancock. He went off the roadway and struck the ditch area and went airborne over the guard rail. The vehicle landed on it’s roof on top of a fence.

•05/17/2020: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 6:48 p.m. on CTHW northbound in the Town of Saxeville. William Rosenthal, 71, Saxeville, was travelling northbound on County Road W. Due to strong winds in the area, a dead tree on the east side of the shoulder fell and struck the front of the vehicle while in transit.

•05/18/2020: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 2:38 a.m. on STH73 northbound in the Town of Oasis. Michelle Baljo, 40, Wisconsin Rapids, was traveling northbound on South 73 when just after a corner she stated that there were deer in the roadway and she swerved to miss the deer. Evidence at the scene indicated that she drove straight off the corner and that she had just gone through and entered the ditch and rolled the vehicle over one time. She stated her arm was sore from the crash and denied medical attention.

•05/23/2020: A two-vehicle accident occurred at 6:08 p.m. on STH 21 eastbound in the Town of Aurora. Robert Raatz, 40, De Pere, was parked at the stop sign and was proceeding to travel eastbound on Highway 21 when Tyler Ewing, 23, South Milwaukee, also traveling eastbound failed to stop at the stop sign, striking Raatz, causing minor damage to each vehicle. Ewing fled the scene after being notified that law enforcement had been called. Ewing was stopped shortly thereafter and arrested for OWI and hit and run.