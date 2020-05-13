Accidents recorded in Waushara County

•04/21/2020: A one-vehicle occurred at 5:15 p.m. on Bighorn Lane in the Town of Mount Morris. Deputy met with operator at hospital for interview. Lynn Milkey, 60, Wautoma, was driving their moped on private property and was attempting to enter the roadway. Operator advised she had applied too much throttle and lost control of the moped. She entered the roadway where she tipped the bike over causing her to fall onto the ground. She left the scene as she did not believe she was injured. After driving the moped home, she began to feel as though she was injured from the accident. Deputy responded to the area of where the accident occurred and later took photographs of the subjects moped.

•04/25/2020: A two-vehicle accident occurred at 12:25 p.m. on W North St./South 73 northbound in the Village of Plainfield. Ruben Rodriguez-Figueroa, 41, Plainfield, was traveling west on W North Street. Julianna Solis, 22, Plainfield, was traveling north on Main Street. While proceeding from the stop sign, Solis failed to see Rodriguez and struck his vehicle. Rodriguez had the right of way. Solis then backed up, striking the stop sign on the south east side of the intersection, causing damage to the sign post, Both vehicles received moderate damage. Rodriguez had 3 passengers, while Solis contained only herself. No injuries were reported.

•05/02/2020: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 4:39 p.m. on STH 21 eastbound in the Town of Aurora. Natali Aleman, 32, was traveling eastbound on STH 21 when her tire came loose from the left front axle and fell off the vehicle causing damage to her left front fender. The tire ended up several hundred feet from the roadway in a field.

•05/03/2020: A two-vehicle accident occurred at 12:28 p.m. on N Slater St. in the Village of Coloma. Deputy Brandon Rasmussen responded emergent to personal injury accident on State Road 21 near N Slater St. Upon arrival the deputy spoke with Jesse Schmitt, 29, Bancroft, who stated he was traveling eastbound on State Road 21 when Gene Bloede, 61, Hancock, pulled out in front of him. Schmitt struck Bloede in the front passenger corner area. Schmitt came to a rest onto a stop sign on N. Slater St. Very minimal damage was observed to the stop sign. Bloede stated he was stopped at a stop sign on N. Slater St. Bloede stated he looked to his right and left and saw a vehicle pass in front of him traveling westbound on State Road 21. Bloede began traveling southbound from the street into the intersection and did not see a white pickup truck traveling eastbound that struck his vehicle. Bloede came to a rest in the southeast ditch area and was issued a citation for failure to yield. Bloede was transported by a personal vehicle for chest pains. Schmitt was cited for not having insurance.

Deer accidents:

•05/04/2020: At 5:15 a.m. Steven Cieslik, 38, Wautoma, STH 21 Eastbound, Town of Aurora.

•05/04/2020: At 8:23 p.m. Andrea Boyd, 20, Plainfield, IH 39 Northbound, Town of Plainfield