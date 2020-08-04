Accidents recorded in Waushara County

•03/26/2020: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 3:26 p.m. on STH 73 southbound at 10th Ct., Town of Oasis. Keith Anderson, 32, went off the roadway on the straight section prior to the curve. The vehicle went into the ditch striking a curve sign post. The driver then reentered the roadway and continued southbound. The driver failed to report the crash. Dispatch was advised of the crashed. The vehicle was located in the City of Wautoma where the driver admitted to being involved in the crash. Driver advised that his steering was the reason for the crash, as the steering wheel was obviously compromised. Vehicle was parked and not driven. Three citations were given.

•04/01/2020: A two-vehicle crash occurred at 9:48 a.m. on STH 21 eastbound, Town of Dakota. James Szydel, 85, and David Rohrer, 56, were traveling east on State Highway 21 & 73. Rohrer used directional to turn right into Blackhawk Marine. Szydel struck the back of Rohrer’s semi as it slowed to negotiate the turn. Szydel’s vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Szydel had head injuries and was transported to the hospital by his wife who arrived on the scene. Rohrer’s trailer received minor damage. James Szydel was issued a citation for inattentive driving.

•04/01/2020: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 2:38 p.m. on STH 73, Town of Marion. Christopher Badtke, 34, was traveling north on State Road 73 about a half mile north of County Road YY when if left the road-way on the east side, striking a private driveway and culvert. The vehicle went airborne and flew approximately 50 feet. When it landed and struck some small trees and a berm. Open intoxicants were found in the vehicle. Driver was injured and taken to the hospital via ambulance. Vehicle received major damage and was towed from the scene.