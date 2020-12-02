Accidents recorded in Waushara County

•02/02/20: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 2:08 p.m. on N1243 CTH N westbound, Town of Marion. Victoria Jean Pierotti, 15, Neshkoro, approached a sharp right curve and lost control due to sand and water in the road from melting snow. Pierotti crossed the center line before crashing head on into a utility pole.

•02/02/20: A two-vehicle accident occurred at 5:10 p.m. in the parking lot in Plaza Road Lot N2573, Town of Wautoma. A driver parked at the Pick n’ Save Parking lot and entered the store. The vehicle was struck while parked in a hit and run accident by an unknown vehicle. There was damage to the vehicle’s passenger side bumper in the front. Pictures were taken, but no video of the parking lot exists.

•02/03/20: A two-vehicle accident occurred at 2:30 p.m. on Main Street South, Village of Plainfield. Judy A. Young, 75, Plainfield, was traveling on Main Street at the posted speed limit. Michael S. Will, 60, Nelsonville, attempted to back out of an angled parking space at the Plainfield Village Hall. Will stated he didn’t see Young due to the topper on his truck. Will backed into Young on the passenger side front near the tire. Young had a small bump on her head but denied medical attention. Will did not have a license on him, and his license was expired. Will also did not transfer the title to the vehicle. Several citations were issued to Will for Unsafe Backing of Vehicle, Operate W/o Valid License, Non-registration of Auto, etc., and Transferee Fail/Apply New Title.

•02/07/20: A two-vehicle accident occurred at 6:40 a.m. on STH 49 southbound, Town of Aurora. Adam Christopher Young, 35, Pine River, stopped at the southbound stop sign on State Road 49. Ethan DJ Sonnentag, 29, Berlin, fell asleep at the wheel and struck Young.

Deer Accidents:

•02/07/20: 6:40 a.m., W3479 CTH F/CTH E southbound, Town of Warren. Annie Mae Kobishop, 28, Redgranite.