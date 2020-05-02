Accidents recorded in Waushara County

•01/19/20: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 4:20 p.m. on CTH D eastbound, Town of Poy Sippi. Scott Robert Zimmer, 51, Poy Sippi, was negotiating a curve when he lost control on the ice-covered roadway. He entered the ditch and struck some small trees. No injuries were reported.

•01/23/20: A two-vehicle accident occurred at 7:32 a.m. on STH 21 westbound, Town of Marion. Austin Gregory Burns, 17, Redgranite, was traveling westbound on State Highway 21 when he lost control on the snow-covered roadway. Burns slid across the center and into oncoming traffic. He struck the vehicle operated by Keith D. Slovinski, 48, Wautoma, who was traveling eastbound on State Highway 21. On possible injury was reported.

•01/23/20: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 12:19 a.m. on CTH B southbound, Town of Richford. Alejandro Beltran Rodriguez, 20, Wautoma, started to negotiate the right hand curve in the road when he lost control of his vehicle, went into the ditch on the eastside and struck a group of small trees. Driver stated there were no injuries.

•01/24/20: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 6:35 a.m. on IH-39 northbound, Town of Plainfield. Xaimara Vega Marin, 33, Lakeland, FL, was north on interstate 39 south of State Road 73. Marin’s side rear tire deflated, causing the vehicle to spin out on the slippery roadway. The vehicle then struck soft snow. The blown tire struck the rear bumper, causing a break in the bumper.

•01/24/20: A two-vehicle accident occurred at 7:27 a.m. on CTH H eastbound, Town of Leon. Noah S. Norried, 18, Appleton, was negotiating a curve on CTH H and lost control. Norried overcorrected, crossed the center line, and entered the ditch. Lynn M. Oosterhouse, 55, Wild Rose, was traveling eastbound and struck Norried on the passenger side rear.

*01/24/20: A one-vehicle bus accident occurred at 8:01 a.m. on 20th Ave, Town of Springwater. Lorna L. Adams, 57, Wild Rose, entered the east ditch. The driver attempted to get the bus back on the road and corrected too much. The bus spun around and struck a stop sign at Red Robin Lane. The bus entered the ditch north of Red Robin Lane backwards and came to rest facing perpendicular to the roadway. 35 students were on the bus. The driver was issued a citation for Driving Too Fast for Conditions.

•01/24/20: A two-vehicle accident occurred at 9:40 p.m. on Silver Lake Road, Village of Wild Rose. Jean Ann Laufenberg, 57, Wautoma, was stopped at the stop sign on County Road GH waiting to turn left to go south on State Road 22. Eric Thomas Richards, 43, Wild Rose, was northbound on State Road 22 and attempted to turn right to go east on County Road GH. Richards was unable to successfully make the turn and began to slide on the snow-covered road. Richards was unable to stop and slid across the road to strike Laufenberg.

•01/25/20: A two-vehicle accident occurred at 11:50 a.m. on the intersection of CTH G northbound and Norwegian Lane, Town of Mount Morris. Daniel A. Yahr, 29, Redgranite, began to slide while negotiating a curve. Yahr then slid and crossed the center line. Cole Hunter Hoffman, 20, Wild Rose, who was also negotiating a curve in the opposite direction, attempted to avoid contact by braking and pulling to the shoulder. He then began to slide. Both vehicles were pulled off the roadway. A citation was issued to Yahr for Fail to Have Control of Vehicle.

•01/30/20: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 7:45 a.m. on Apache Road, Town of Springwater. Blair David Milne, 17, Wild Rose, was traveling to school when a deer jumped out of the woods and crossed the road. In an attempt to avoid the deer, Milne hit the brakes. Due to the icy road conditions, the vehicle slid across the ice. The vehicle over steered to the drivers’ side and went into the north side of the road into the tree line. The vehicle struck trees with the drivers’ front side. The vehicle did a 360 degree clockwise spin and came to rest on the passenger side against trees on the north side of the road. The driver was uninjured.

Deer Accidents:

•01/27/20: 7:03 a.m., STH 49 northbound, Town of Bloomfield. Camryn Rae Reck, 19, Poy Sippi.