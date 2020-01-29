Accidents recorded in Waushara County

•01/09/20: A two-vehicle accident occurred at 11:09 a.m. on the intersection of STH 21 eastbound and Fairway View Ct, Town of Dakota. Tammi Lynn Beier, 52, Ripon, stated that she as turning southbound on State Highway 21 when James M. Haldeman, 58, Elizabethton, TN, had a trailer that lost control, started to slide, and struck the front driver side of her vehicle.

•01/09/20: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 12:10 p.m. on CTH F southbound, Town of Warren. Ashely Marie Krist, 29, Wautoma, was negotiating a curve when her car started to slide. She ended up going in the ditch and eventually striking a tree. No injuries were reported.

•01/18/20: A two-vehicle accident occurred at 2:46 p.m. on the intersection of CTH AE southbound and CTH A eastbound, Town of Saxeville. Dylan Michael Phillips, 17, Wild Rose, was traveling southbound on CTH AE when he attempted to turn westbound on S. County Road A. Rodney William Pitzrick, 47, Berlin, stopped at the stop sign and pulled forward to avoid the driver side door being struck by Phillips. The trailer on Pitzrick’s vehicle was struck by Phillips. Phillips stated he was going too fast and could not stop in time to turn.

•01/21/20: A two-vehicle accident occurred at 7:46 a.m. on Cypress Road, Town of Warren. Matthew David Laudolff, 17, Berlin was traveling southbound and parked along the side of the roadway due to mechanical issues. Paul Brian Retzlaff, 32, Berlin, was also southbound on Cypress Road. Retzlaff did not see that Laudolff had stopped due to the glare of the sun. Retzlaff tried to stop too quickly on the ice-covered roadway and slid into the rear of Laudolff. Retzlaff was not wearing his seatbelt, so a citation was issued.

Deer Accidents:

•01/19/20: 8:04 p.m., STH 73 northbound, Town of Oasis. Brian L. Petrusky, 33, Bancroft.