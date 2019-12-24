Accidents recorded in Waushara County

•12/15/19: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 4:30 p.m. on Chicago. Road, Town of Marion. Kelly Jo Stoflet, 58, Beaver Dam, lost control on the vehicle due to hazardous road conditions. The truck slid in the south-west ditch and over turned. Stoflet was highly agitated and refused medical attention.

•12/16/19: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 10:45 a.m. on Chicago Drive, Town of Warren. Kenneth John Chlebowski, 70, Redgranite, lost control of the vehicle on the ice-covered roadway, crossed the centerline, skidded out of control across the eastbound lane of travel, entered the south ditch, and overturned. The operator stated he swerved to miss a deer in the road and lost control on the ice-covered road. The operator had no insurance on the vehicle.

•12/17/19: A one-vehicle accident was recorded at 3:50 a.m. on Buttercup Drive, Town of Leon. Jake Alan Waelchli, 26, Redgranite, crossed the centerline, entered the ditch on the opposite side of the road, and struck a large tree. Citations were issued for Operating While Under the Influence, Operating Left of Center Line, and Failure to Keep Vehicle Under Control.

•12/17/19: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 9:20 p.m. on IH-39 northbound, Town of Hancock. Joan Marie Kolodziej, 58, Stevens Point, hit an icy patch in the roadway and proceeded to go into the inside ditch of the median. The vehicle then proceeded to over correct and turned too sharp through both the slow and fast northbound lanes and into the ditch on the east side of I-39. The vehicle then had its tires catch in the sod and ground and subsequently rolled one time before coming to rest on its tires right side up. The vehicle sustained minor damage to all areas and substantial damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. The driver was transported to the hospital with a shoulder injury and a laceration to her head.

•12/19/19: A two-vehicle accident occurred at 6:40 a.m. on STH 22 southbound, Town of Wautoma. Ryan Daniel Schmoldt, 40, Waupaca, was involved in a hit and run accident. Schmoldt approached another southbound vehicle at a high rate of speed. Schmoldt used his vehicle to push the vehicle operated by Pamela J. Lilach, 53, Wild Rose, from the roadway as Lilach began to slow to pull to the shoulder. Schmoldt then passed Lilach in a No Passing Zone, striking Lilach at the back drivers’ side corner and again on the front drivers’ side corner, causing sever front end damage. Schmoldt then fled the scene. Citations for Hit and Run, Reckless Driving Endanger Safety, and Passing on Hill or Curve was issued to Schmoldt.

•12/20/19: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 11:59 p.m. on CTH E southbound, Town of Warren. Savannah Rose Rodriguez, 19, Redgranite, failed to negotiate a left hand turn, crossed the center line, and spun out of control. Rodriguez entered the ditch and rested against a tree.

Deer Accidents:

•12/16/19: 5:32 a.m., STH 22 southbound, Town of Wautoma. Beatrice M. Edwards, 70, Wild Rose.