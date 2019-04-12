Accidents recorded in Waushara County

•11/20/19: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 11:41 p.m. on N6333 15th Ave, Town of Rose. Ramiro Martinez Parada, 42, Manton, MI, crossed the centerline and ran off the roadway to the left. The vehicle struck a tree and spun around before coming to rest facing southbound in the west ditch.

•11/27/19: A One-vehicle accident occurred at 5:40 a.m. on STH 49 southbound, Town of Aurora. Katrina Ann Westphal, 19, Redgranite, braked hard to avoid another vehicle. Westphal lost control and went off the roadway to the left and entered a farm field. Westphal claimed the truck had a mechanical issue, which causes it to lose control. The vehicle is lifted with large, oversized tires. A possible injury was reported.

Deer Accidents:

•11/26/19: 5:25 p.m., STH 22 southbound, Town of Wautoma. Brandon Lee Howell, 27, Ripon.

•11/26/19: 6:59 p.m., STH 73 southbound, Town of Wautoma. Hanahh Sharon Eggum, 24, Wautoma.

•11/26/19: 9:15 p.m., Cottonville Ct, Town of Aurora. Jeremy Joseph Criscione, 43, Winnebago.

•11/27/19: 5 p.m., STH F eastbound, Town of Marion. Joseph Xerxes Scarfo, 24, Superior.