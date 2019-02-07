Accidents recorded in Waushara County

*6/20/19: A two-vehicle accident occurred at 3:27 p.m. on IH-39 southbound, Village of Coloma. Lucas Michael Lind, 18, Amherst Junction was traveling southbound on IH-39. Anthony J. Lis, 73, Island Lake, IL, was traveling northbound, pulling a boat on IH-39. Lind lost the front drivers side tire, while in transit. The tire traveled through the median grass area and entered the northbound lanes. Lis struck the tire. Lind pulled to the shoulder on the median side, just south of the STH 21 overpass. Lind stated he did not have insurance and had only bought the vehicle a few weeks ago and did now know why the tire fell off. All but one lug was not sheared off. A citation was issued to Lind for No Insurance.

*6/24/19: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 11:18 a.m. on Plaza Road, Town of Wautoma. The vehicle was legally parked in a parking stall that was unoccupied. The driver came out of the store to find damage to the back passenger side bumper. The vehicle that struck the first unit was unknown.

*6/29/19: A two-vehicle accident occurred at 9:20 a.m. on STH 21 eastbound, Village of Lohrville. Cassi Marie Weber, 28, Wautoma, stopped on Bannerman Ave, waiting for vehicles to pass before turning left onto W4770 Bannerman Ave. Katrina Kay Wedde, 26, Wautoma, was traveling eastbound and did not see the stop lights on Weber’s vehicle. Wedde attempted to slow down, but was unable to control the vehicle. Wedde swerved and struck Weber’s right rear. A citation was mailed to Weber for non-registration of automobile, and a citation was mailed to Wedde for Fail to Keep Vehicle Under Control.

Deer Accidents:

*6/15/19: 7:39 p.m., CTH O eastbound, Town of Rose. Blane Michael Thorp, 46, Reedsburg.

*6/29/19: 5:30 a.m., CTH C westbound, Town of Deerfield. Thomas Richard Raatz, 68, Redgranite.