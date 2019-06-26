Accidents recorded in Waushara County

•5/28/19: A three-vehicle accident occurred at 8:46 p.m. on STH 73 northbound, Town of Plainfield. Hallie Teara Cammarata, 17, Wisconsin Rapids, was northbound on State Road 73 and stated she fell asleep, which caused her to veer into the southbound lane. She said she woke up because of the crash when she hit the second vehicle operated by Jennifer S. McChesney, 38, Plainfield. Cammarata continued in the northbound into the southbound lane, which caused a third vehicle, operated by Michael Robert Gerald Sentkowski, 32, Plainfield, to make contact with Cammarata. Cammarata was injured with a possible broken arm. She was transported by ambulance to the hospital. Cammarata was cited for inattentive driving and operating left of the center.

•6/19/19: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 11:06 a.m. at the parking lot located at STH 21 eastbound lot W7829, Town of Wautoma. Kathryn J. Hunt, 70, Redgranite, pulled into the Old National Bank parking lot in an attempt to park in a parking stall in front of the bank. The driver failed to stop and accelerated over the cement parking barrier and into the large brick central pillar to the building. The brick pillar was torn from the ground anchor and pushed up against the building. Structural damage was done to the central building roof beam. The overhang to the building had to be supported before the vehicle could be removed. Citations for Failure to Control, Operator Motor Vehicle In Inattentive, and Careless or Erratic Manner were issued.

•6/20/19: A two-vehicle accident occurred at 7:12 p.m. on IH-39 northbound, Town of Hancock. Both vehicles were traveling northbound. Darrell Thomas Boggess, 74, Bloomington, had a map blocking the driver side window to block out the sun. Boggess veered into the first lane and into the vehicle operated by Courtney Lynn Dudley, 27, Kronenwetter. Boggess’s vehicle side rubbed up against Dudley’s passenger side, there was minor damage.

•6/21/19: A three-vehicle accident occurred at 6:12 p.m. on STH 21 westbound, Town of Wautoma. Mary A. Haughn-Rude, 58, Neshkoro braked hard and made a quick left hand turn into a parking lot. The vehicle behind Haughn-Rude, which was operated by Kyra Nicole Lasanske, 22, Menomonee Falls, drove toward the ditch to avoid a collision with the first vehicle and driveway. James Harland Ecke, 30, Adams, the operator of the vehicle behind Lasanske swerved to avoid a collision. Lasanske served toward the ditch to avoid a collision. Ecke swerved toward the center line and struck Lasanske from behind. Haughn-Rude denies braking hard and stated she put her turn signal on with plenty of warning. No others involved in the crash could recall if the turn signal was on or not.

Deer Accidents:

•6/20/19: 8:12 a.m., STH 21 westbound, Town of Marion. Matthew John Gabric, 57, Chilton.

•6/22/19: 8:12 a.m., CTH E northbound, Town of Leon. Stacey Lynn Herbst, 49, Winneconne.