Lady Hornets make history with Regional Championship win

The Lady Hornets faced off against the Nekoosa Papermakers during the Regional Championship game on Oct. 24. Wautoma achieved the win in three sets, taking home the victory for the Regional Championship for the first time since 1978.

The first game started off in favor of Wautoma, with Harleigh Eagan accomplishing a two-point service run to keep the team ahead 3-1. Nekoosa soon caught up with a two-point service run as well from Robin Anderson, making the score 6-7. The teams kept the game close, tying a total of eight times before a kill from Montana Groskruetz put the Lady Hornets ahead 15-13. Wautoma’s Hattie Bray won the game with her iconic kill, inching out Nekoosa 25 – 22.

The second game was yet again a back and forth between Nekoosa and Wautoma. The game tied six times within the first minutes of the game. Nekoosa then took the lead 9 – 7. Lady Hornet Brianna Buechner caught the team back up with two service points, creating a 10-10 tie with the Lady Papermakers. The game then tied three more times until Bray caught them back up 17-14 with her serves. A block from Harleigh Eagan put the Lady Hornets up 23-16, which allowed Bray to go for a winning kill 25-28.

The Lady Hornets endurance pushed through the third game, with a 5-1 lead. Wautoma stayed ahead of Nekoosa the entire game. Eagan’s strong defense put them ahead, with a block providing a 13-5 lead. Nekoosa relied on two out of bound hits to get the Lady Papermakers 15-10. Nekoosa’s Leah Carlson caught the Lady Papermakers up 16-15, but soon lost that advantage with two kills from Lady Hornet Brianna Buechner putting Wautoma 19-15. A six-point service run from Hattie Bray won the game 25-15, making the team go down in history.

The Lady Hornets will now be competing in the WIAA Sectional Volleyball game against Edgewood at Lake Mills on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.