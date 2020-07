Subhead

Annalee and Scarlett Smith, joined Mom, Kelli, and cousin, Clara Kappas, in painting Kindness Rocks at the Poy Sippi Library. Families are invited to call the library and set up a time to take part in this family-fun activity. For more information, call the Poy Sippi library at 920-987-5737. The library is located at W2251 Commercial Street, Poy Sippi.