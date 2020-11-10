Jessica Bielmeier recognized as a leader

Subhead

The National Crime Victim Law Institute (NCVLI) recognizes Jessica Bielmeier as a leader and hero/heroine in the victims’ rights and advocacy field and was honored at their Annual Voices for Justice celebration on Sept. 23. Due to the pandemic this year, NCVLI could not hold their in person celebration in Portland, Oregon, but went live to celebrate.

The NCVLI and Voices for Justice Celebration’s live stream brings states, and communities together to celebrate survivors of crime and the people who fight for their rights— from attorneys and advocates to volunteers and community partners. The key to this celebration is honoring those in the national victims’ rights and services community who have fought for victims and their voice, and protecting those rights.

This year, in honor of 20 years of victims’ rights advocacy, NCVLI honored 20 individuals in our Nation and celebrated the culmination of rights work and those involved in it. Jessica, was one of those people out of the selected 20 in our Nation to get recognized. Jessica, is a Victim and Legal Advocate for Waushara and Green Lake County, Co-Chair of the SART Team (Waushara & Green Lake County), Founder of Tri County Teens Against Trafficking Group (Teens from Waushara, Green Lake, and Marquette County), and Chair of the Green Lake Human Trafficking Task Force - soon to be combined and named Tri County Human Trafficking Task Force.

Nominations from the SART Team, and also on Jessica’s Credential Application to NACP to become certified Nationally this comment stuck out us the most: “Jessica brings life to the term ‘advocate’ – showing that all victims deserve someone to walk alongside them, assisting them through the many challenges they may face, and serve as a support person when all too often victims do not have anyone else. She is passionate about making sure victims receive the services they not only need but deserve in order to heal.”