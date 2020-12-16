House fire turned fatal in Marquette County

Subhead

On Dec. 14, at 5:10 p.m. the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a structure fire in the Town of Harris, Marquette County. The Town of Harris and Village of Westfield Fire Departments were paged, along with Marquette County EMS Unit 81. The structure was fully engulfed in flames upon the first responders arrival. Eugene Baumann, 85 years old, was found inside the house and pronounced deceased by Marquette County Coroner Thomas Wastart II. The fatal fire is under investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Marquette County Coroner, State of Wisconsin Department of Justice Fire Marshall, and Harris Fire Department.