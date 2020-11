Subhead

Hattie Bray, a senior at Wautoma High School, signed papers to join Marquette University in the fall of 2021. She received a four-year scholarship and will be on their volleyball team. Hattie is shown with her parents, Bob Bray and Kerri Bray. Hattie was named SCC Player of the Year for the second straight year. She started playing volleyball in 7th grade and was on the WHS Varsity Squad all four years of high school.