Gundersen Moundview welcomes nurse practitioner to Friendship Clinic

Subhead

Gundersen Moundview’s Friendship Clinic welcomes nurse practitioner Robert (Bob) Docherty, APNP. He is no stranger to Gundersen Moundview having previously worked in the hospital’s emergency department as a staff nurse.

“It feels like I’ve come home,” Docherty said. “When the opportunity came up to work at Gundersen Moundview after I had completed my degree as a nurse practitioner, I knew it would be a good fit. The staff are great. I’m excited to meet new patients and get involved in the community.”

Docherty cares for patients of all ages. His special interests include pediatrics, men’s health, preventive care and sports medicine. He earned his undergrad degrees in Nursing from Rasmussen College and completed his master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner from Herzing University in April 2020.

“My goal is to provide the information and tools patients need to develop a healthcare plan that works for them,” Docherty said. “I provide honest feedback and encourage patients to make informed decisions that keep them as active, healthy and happy as possible.”

Healthcare was not Docherty’s first career choice. Growing up in Oshkosh, he dreamed of playing in professional football. He was a high school and college football standout. In 2006, he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs but his dream was cut short when he was released due to salary caps before playing his first game in the NFL.

Faced with a new career choice, Docherty became an emergency medical technician and joined the U.S. Navy with a future goal of becoming a firefighter in Chicago. While serving in the military, he discovered his love for healthcare. He worked in the Navy’s emergency medical services program and later became a Navy Hospital Corpsman, responsible for assessing and providing care to patients.

Following five years of active military duty, Docherty went back to school, first to become a nurse and then a nurse practitioner. He worked full-time in rural and urban medical facilities while completing his education.

Docherty and his wife, Maggie, have a nine-month-old son, James. He enjoys hunting, fishing, and woodworking.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Docherty, call Gundersen Moundview’s Friendship Clinic at (608) 339-6350.