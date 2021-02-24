Gabe Ascher scores 1,000 points

Subhead

Hornet Basketball has a new member to the 1,000 point club. Gabe Asher reached the milestone against St. Mary’s Catholic on Feb. 19 during the WIAA Regional Semifinal game. Asher is the first Junior player in school history to reach this accomplishment.

Gabe says: “First and foremost I would like to thank my teammates and coaches from every single level. Without them, none of this would be possible. They pushed me to become the player I am today, and play with the competitiveness and dedication that defines me. My dad put a basketball in my hands when I was young, and taught me the ins and outs of the game. For that, I am forever grateful. Reaching 1,000 points has always been a goal of mine. I am beyond excited to be able to reach it during my junior year. A congratulations is due to Logan Johnson as well, who hit 1000 points earlier this year. My final message I will leave you with is that hard work will always prevail. I am not the tallest, strongest, or fastest player, but you aren’t going to find people who work harder than me. To all the future Wautoma basketball players, it starts right now. If you dribble, shoot, and work hard on basketball every day you can when you are young, your goals for the future will become achievable.”

Coach Thompson says: “Gabe Ascher is a perfect example of what hard work on and off the court looks like. Gabe is consistently challenging himself in all aspects of being a student athlete. I am very proud of Gabe for his individual achievement becoming the first kid in school history to score 1,000 points in his junior season. But I am more so proud of Gabe because of the quiet example that he sets when no one is watching. He leads by example. The many hours that he has put in the gym when no one is around is a big reason for his success. Gabe understands the responsibility that comes with being a leader for a program and he doesn’t take anything for granted. It has only been a few days since our 2020-21 season has finished and I know he is already back in the weight room and working on his skills in the gym. Gabe is about winning, and knows the amount of work that it takes to give himself the chance to be successful. Congratulations Gabriel on scoring your 1,000 point, but as you know, the work isn’t done. Look forward to seeing what your senior year brings. Congrats.”