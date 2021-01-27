Food Pantry accepts check from Charter Spectrum Communications

Subhead

The Waushara County Commodity Food Pantry, Wautoma, received a donation of $5,000 on Jan. 22 from Charter Spectrum Communications. The Pantry is grateful for the generosity of the company. Marty Lee accepted the check from Larry Kane, a Spectrum employee and volunteer for the Pantry. “Spectrum wanted to show the community a token of appreciation for all of their loyalty,” said Larry. The Waushara County Food Pantry is open Tuesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m.-4p.m. for drive-through pick-up and are located at 220A Oakridge Ct, Wautoma.