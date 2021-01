Subhead

On Tuesday, Jan. 12th members of Farmers & Merchants Bank, Berlin, were honored at a beam signing at the Theda Care Medical Center, Berlin, for their generous donation to help fund the new Emergency Department presently under construction by Boldt. Front Row- Shelly Clark, Catherine Kujawa, John Kujawa, President Emeritus, Peter Kujawa; Back Row-Paul Kujawa, Thomas McCarthy, General Counsel BSA and Compliance Officer, and Nick Bartol.